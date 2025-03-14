The Matter with Things
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Moving further on ...
The plight of the university now in the West
Mar 14
•
Iain McGilchrist
262
Share this post
The Matter with Things
Moving further on ...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
62
Moving on
Thoughts on truth
Mar 12
•
Iain McGilchrist
256
Share this post
The Matter with Things
Moving on
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
74
Laughter in heaven
Politics or metapolitics
Mar 7
•
Iain McGilchrist
614
Share this post
The Matter with Things
Laughter in heaven
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
194
Where Do Forms Come From?
A conversation between Mike Levin and Iain McGilchrist
Mar 6
•
Iain McGilchrist
102
Share this post
The Matter with Things
Where Do Forms Come From?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
52
February 2025
Mattias Desmet
In conversation
Feb 26
•
Iain McGilchrist
101
Share this post
The Matter with Things
Mattias Desmet
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
PS on works of art
I forgot to mention in the post I have just finished that Simon McBurney’s Figures in Extinction, a dance trilogy choreographed by the Canadian dancer…
Feb 23
•
Iain McGilchrist
39
Share this post
The Matter with Things
PS on works of art
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Bread cast on the waters
Boring stuff first: since a number of people have been kind enough to make a gift pledge, I have activated payments (I think!), so that others can…
Feb 23
•
Iain McGilchrist
113
Share this post
The Matter with Things
Bread cast on the waters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
37
Metaphors can make you blind
When we can't 'see' what we can't see
Feb 14
•
Iain McGilchrist
621
Share this post
The Matter with Things
Metaphors can make you blind
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
123
Coming soon
This is The Matter with Things.
Feb 12
•
Iain McGilchrist
14
Share this post
The Matter with Things
Coming soon
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Iain McGilchrist
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts