Nothing will be left

to tell of your wisdom

but old graven stones.

Men will be weary of life,

and will cease seeing the universe

as worthy of reverent wonder.

Spirituality, the greatest of all blessings,

will be threatened with extinction,

and believed a burden to be scorned.

The world will no longer be loved

as an incomparable work of Atum;

a glorious monument

to his Primal Goodness;

an instrument of the Divine Will

to evoke veneration

and praise in the beholder.

Egypt will be widowed.

Every sacred voice will be silenced.

Darkness will be preferred to light.

No eyes will raise to heaven.

The pure will be thought insane

and the impure will be honoured as wise.

The madman will be believed brave,

and the wicked esteemed as good.

Knowledge of the immortal soul

will be laughed at and denied.

No reverent words worthy of heaven

will be heard or believed.