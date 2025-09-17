The Matter with Things

The Matter with Things

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Liveright's avatar
Josh Liveright
Sep 17

Still pointing fingers. Still ideological. Still playing into culture wars. Still the same old us vs them horseshit let’s be real. And still shaming. No, this is not in any way groundbreaking or even thoughtful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 replies
Niko Kovacevic's avatar
Niko Kovacevic
Sep 17

Thanks for sharing, Iain. Must say, I'm surprised by the reaction, here! I usually don't comment (because, well, look at the comments...) but felt that someone should say the obvious: there are some good insights in this piece, irrespective of anyone's opinion of the character of Charlie Kirk or the media frenzy that has followed his killing. A young man from an apparently decent family publicly murdered someone he didn't know -- someone who would have invited a dialogue with him. We should welcome attempts to understand how and why that happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
385 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iain McGilchrist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture