The Matter with Things

The Matter with Things

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Herrmann's avatar
Steve Herrmann
Jun 1

What happens when art loses its sacred humility? When directors, no longer midwives to genius but usurpers of it, decide their "vision" outweighs the truth of the work itself? Shakespeare’s words, Wagner’s holy agonies, the raw flesh of drama and music meant to embody rather than explain. These are being disemboweled by cleverness.

The Norwegian crowds celebrating their national day knew something we’ve forgotten: joy flows from participation in tradition, not improvement upon it. Their costumes, songs, and unselfconscious pride were, in a way, incarnational: the past made living flesh. But in our theaters and opera houses, we’ve replaced incarnation with concept, submission to genius with the director’s “Look at me!”

Wagner’s Parsifal is not a Chekhovian family drama any more than the Eucharist is a metaphor. It is a mystery, a thing to be entered, not deconstructed. The director who strips away its sacred signs, who turns the Spear into a penknife and the Grail into a therapist’s prop, commits a kind of artistic Docetism… denying the flesh of the work in favor of abstract relevance. But art, like divinity, must be enfleshed to save us.

The tragedy is not just bad productions, it’s the starvation of a culture that no longer believes in feeding its soul. Norway’s celebrations, Shakespeare’s language, Wagner’s sacramental music… these are all meant to inhabit us, not the other way around. When directors invert that order, they don’t elevate the audience but rather exile them from the very thing they came to experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
Jun 1

I like the way you describe the local celebrations, with local costumes and music.

Some may think that the desire to preserve local customs and traditions (which are in part arbitrary and merely habitual and in part grounded in the physical constraints of the local conditions) is "nationalistic" and smacks of fascism, because Hitler. In fact, the preservation of local differences protects diversity. It is the opposite of totalitarianism.

If we don't cherish local traditions, soon enough the whole world will just be one homogenous blob. People travel IN ORDER to see things that are different from what they have at home.

Sometimes visitors bring their customs with them and set up little insulated communities, like a China Town in a big city. And that's nice too.

There is nothing wrong with little protected niches, provided there is only a slow flow of information going in and out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iain McGilchrist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture