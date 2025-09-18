The Matter with Things

Okay, guys, I'm not going to get embroiled in the various discussion threads – not because I don't think they're worthy, but simply that I have too much going on. So just a few points of clarification.

Neither I nor Dr Spier assume that Kirk's assassin was in some sense a leftist: as has rightly been said, he was a very confused young man. Once again I have to say that this was not the main topic of Dr Spier's piece. It was how radicalisation of isolated young people takes place so easily. That was the topic, and her comments on it were insightful.

Second, the situation in Europe is quite different from that in the US, and I have acknowledged that fact. For us the vast majority of the aggression comes from the left. Its impact on universities, corporations and civil discourse is staggering. There is no comparison here with voices from what is now called the right (though I maintain that the position is better described as the centre). Maybe this is the reason why I find it disturbing that people even think of denying it. America is completely different in its political landscape, and of course you have a population in which every deranged person can buy a gun.

Third, I have never said that everything was somehow better in the past. Many things were. I don't argue that there has not been benign progress during my lifetime. However this is not the point at the moment. The point we have to be concerned with is how things are going very badly wrong now.

Thank you to all those who have posted encouraging and supportive posts. It is hinted by those who disagree with me that I have never questioned my own position. I have spent most of my life doing so, and the conclusions I have come to have come from long experience. I am quite happy that people should differ from me and to respect their different points of view.

I'm afraid that's all for now folks! Bless you also engaging with a topic of some importance.

Iain

Thank you, Dr. McGilchrist for a thoughtful and insightful essay. You and Dr. Spiers have provided a service to us all.

