On Thursday 19th June 2025, Anthea Lawson and I will be in conversation from 6.00 - 7.30pm UK time.

Anthea Lawson is a campaigner and author of The Entangled Activist: Learning to recognise the master’s tools, which draws on her own experience, critical analysis and interviews with leading activists to explore how activism is entangled in the problems it seeks to solve. She has campaigned to shut down tax havens, prevent banks from facilitating corruption and environmental devastation, and control the arms trade. At Global Witness, she launched a campaign that changed the rules on secret company ownership and resulted in new laws in dozens of countries. Prior to human rights work she was a reporter at The Times.

It is a free online event. However you must resgister to get admission. Please click on the link at the bottom of the picture below if yo wish to be there.

The talk will be recorded and made available on YouTube a few weeks after the event.