The Matter with Things

The Matter with Things

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Hershberger's avatar
Leslie Hershberger
Oct 1Edited

Iain, given that I am on the same page with Hannah on so many of her points and given that I have personally experienced some of what she's identified (and it's been nothing short of heartbreaking to my family), I won't challenge her astute psychological insights. This is her field and I would expect no less.

That being said, you and Hannah don't live in the U.S. I am wondering if this impacts your continued tendency to ignore the state-sanctioned growing authoritarianism here in the United States. Andrew Sullivan, who has also had many of the same critiques as you, has spoken firmly and courageously about this issue upsetting many of his conservative compadres. So has Sam Harris who also shared yours and Hannah's concerns. Sullivan said he did not move to the United States only to have it become another authoritarian country. (I highly recommend his Substack as I find him one of the most intellectually honest conservatives out there ).

Did you know this administration is overriding the Constructional right to due process as unidentified masked ICE men are pulling people off the streets... many who are here legally with a green card? Given I have a family member with a green card, this is alarming.

Did you watch the entirety of the Charlie Kirk funeral? After Erika Kirk forgave her husband's murderer as is the core tenet of the Christian tradition (besides loving our neighbor as ourselves), did you watch the alarming rhetoric of Stephen Miller or Donald Trump who have unleashed the power of the state onto those who think differently than they do? Do you find this concerning? Yes, the students did gather in prayer just like my contemplative group gathered in prayer after George Floyd's murder. But then the state unleashed its full fury.

Please make the distinction between Christian nationalism and authentic Christianity and secular leftist, reactionary politics and authentic Christianity.

Authentic, prayerful Christians live across the political spectrum.

It's one thing to have university professors and leftists on campus stifle free speech and it's another to have the President of the United States threatening his political enemies. He has the power of the state behind him. Can you and Hannah, at the least, make that distinction?

Did you see Pete Hegseth's speech yesterday to our military, many of them five star generals? Did you hear their stony silence that resonated across our country?

I live in Ohio, which is on the front lines of Trump country. I've never canceled anyone and have maintained close relationships with people across the political spectrum, many of whom voted for Trump. I understood that it was more often a vote against the excesses of wokeism than a great love of Trump (although I do have friends who fall into the latter category. I can't hide behind the hallowed walls of the Ivy League here in Ohio. Also, my spiritual values demand more than canceling people who don't share my views).

I'm married to a lifetime conservative and he can hardly believe this is happening in our country. Most of my friends, many lifelong conservatives, are concerned.

We are not the left-wing reactionaries that Hannah warns against in this column. It's as if there is an odd resistance from both of you to acknowledging some of the realities here on the ground in the United States.

I'm curious why our concerns seem to hold such a little weight for you. I may be reading you wrong, but I am still seeing a level of one-sidedness that doesn't seem congruent with the insights of your outstanding book. Help us understand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
76 replies
Axiomatic's avatar
Axiomatic
Oct 1

I think Dr. Spier raises some important points here, especially about the ways data can be skewed and how language frames our perception of violence. She’s right that “terrorism” is sometimes applied selectively, and that matters. She’s also right to draw attention to the real grief of seeing young people radicalized into committing horrific acts, which is something we all ought to take seriously. At the same time, I wonder if the whole exercise of tallying up “left” versus “right” violence risks missing the larger picture. Arguing over which camp produces more extremists may be less important than asking why so many people are vulnerable to extremism at all.

We’re living through a turbulent moment in history: old certainties are breaking down, institutions feel less trustworthy, the future looks uncertain, and many young people in particular feel unmoored. In that kind of environment, rigid ideologies (whether they come from the left or the right) can feel like lifelines. However misguided and immoral they might be, they offer belonging, purpose, and clarity.

If we only argue over who’s “worse,” we risk reinforcing the very mirror-image dynamic that keeps us locked in polarization. The deeper challenge is how we can build healthier sources of meaning, stronger communities, and more resilient identities so fewer people get swept into destructive stories in the first place.

The real task isn’t just to call out one side’s violence or another’s, but to ask how humanity can evolve through this messy period into something wiser, more balanced, and more humane. That’s the conversation that feels most urgently needed. Where, then, can young people searching for purpose and meaning turn today, and how do we make sure those places call them into their best humanity, rather than their worst?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
318 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iain McGilchrist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture