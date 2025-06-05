The Matter with Things

The Matter with Things

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Clarage's avatar
Michael Clarage
6d

I teach physics, and have all student work take place in class. AI has no place. I think all other subjects will have to go this way.

....at least until the brain chips start....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heather Oxtot's avatar
Heather Oxtot
6d

As you noted, before chatbots higher education had already become a transaction. This is evident in the great adherence to the plandemic narrative by the “highly educated” population. Critical thinking all but disappeared and moral sell-out was rampant as most people relied on left brain thinking to see them through. Truth and morality are traded for a perceived end goal of comfort and status. Wide cultural narrative has dissolved and the 20% laments the others’ incoherence. What to do but stay clear and watch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iain McGilchrist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture