Share this postThe Matter with ThingsWhat are we doing to our young?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhat are we doing to our young?Iain McGilchristMar 21, 202548Share this postThe Matter with ThingsWhat are we doing to our young?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore145ShareShocking and important piece by Ted Gioia, who is often on target: The Honest BrokerWhat's Happening to Students?A frustrated teacher recently took to social media with a desperate warning…Read morea day ago · 125 likes · 32 comments · Ted GioiaThe Matter with Things is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe48Share this postThe Matter with ThingsWhat are we doing to our young?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore145Share
Just read that piece. Terribly important conversation that isn't being had as a collective community.
I see it in stores and restaurants with gen z salespeople.
They look at you straight in the eye but there is zero affectation. Blank stare.
They have moved their consciousness onto their devices. That's where they live their lives. That's the real world.
To them, it seems, we who live IRL are like ghosts flitting around trying to interact with them. They barely can see us. And if they do, we are not really real.