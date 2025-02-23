I forgot to mention in the post I have just finished that Simon McBurney’s Figures in Extinction, a dance trilogy choreographed by the Canadian dancer Crystal Pite, is enjoying rave reviews. His theatre and dance company is called Complicité, and you can find out more at complicite.org. The first part, called the list, is a study of the species and environments we have lost and are losing. The second part, called and then you come to the humans, is a searing look at our need for connection in a separated world. The third part, called simply requiem, is a meditation on grief, and our relationship with the dead. For the second part Simon and his team got together with me to voice-over passages from my writings, and I am touched and honoured by this second collaboration with Simon. The production has just finished in Manchester, and is travelling Europe till July but will return to Edinburgh and no doubt beyond after that.

