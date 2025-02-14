The Matter with Things

Cheryl O Art
Feb 15

Just a few years ago, your book 'The Master & His Emissary' had an incredible impact on my life. Perhaps you won't mind a little backstory about this. At age 53 I left a cruelly oppressive place. And so I had to decide how to make a living. I had a good offer for a well-paid medical secretary job, or, I could try to build myself a small business of teaching art to adults. I followed my heart and chose the art. I realized that I would likely never be able to retire with that career choice. The art business grew slowly but steadily, and I was always able to pay for rent and groceries. However, I was prone to bouts of severe depression because of my past. (No one knew. I hid it well.) Then there came a time when I looked at some folks close to me who work with the homeless or on behalf of others who are downtrodden. Meanwhile, I thought to myself, I teach adults to paint and draw - tough job but someone has to do it. I deeply questioned the value of what I do. Then I came across your book. It told me that when I encourage people to be more creative, creativity can influence and increase their empathy for others! Your writing lifted my spirits with profound encouragement at a dark time for me. To me, it was a gift from God. And so here I am, 20 years later still teaching art and loving it, and so grateful. I am also grateful for the chance to say thank you - with all my heart. Thank you. I will not forget what your writing meant to me.

Caroline Ross
Feb 14

Wonderful to read you on here at last, my friend. Guess our next Zoom is about '@ mentions' so that you can mention your fellow writers more easily!

