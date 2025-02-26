I am so pleased to be able to tell you that my friend Mattias Desmet has agreed to join me for a live conversation on line on Tuesday, 18 March at 5.30-7.00 pm. I first got to know of Mattias through his powerful and important book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, which was so good and so gripping that I read it all at one sitting: if you haven’t already got a copy, please get one. It’s central to understanding what’s going on around us as we (I was going to say ‘slide’, but that’s not adequate) hurtle into totalitarianism.
I invited him to our day-long event at the Royal Institution in London in October, where he spoke brilliantly; and I discovered the man behind the book. I saw immediately a kindred spirit. I am so looking forward to our discussion. Please come and join if you can:
Here is the booking link: https://channelmcgilchrist.com/iain-mcgilchrist-mattias-desmet-in-conversation-the-modern-world-totalitarianism-and-the-brain/
